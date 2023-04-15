



New Delhi: High Commissioner of Uganda to India Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda on Saturday termed the visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to her country as beautiful and also said that India is going to be the voice of the Global South and it will bring her country's issues to the G20.





Ugandan High Commissioner Kikafunda expressed her views on India's presidency of G20 and believes New Delhi can be the voice of Global South.





"We believe that they (India) are going to be the voice of the South. India is already going to be a superpower. So we believe they (India) know our issues and they will bring them up and they are ahead of some big countries who have forgotten how it was. But we believe India will bring our voices, our issues or problems to the G20," the Ugandan envoy elaborated.





Reflecting on Jaishankar's visit, the Ugandan envoy told ANI, "The visit was beautiful. I actually accompanied him on that visit. Jaishankar had a beautiful visit. Our President doesn't meet other ministers, he meets heads of state, but because of the relationship between Uganda and India, he met the visiting minister. India Opened the University of Forensic Sciences in Uganda for the first time ever outside India and the first one in Africa. So we are very proud and happy about it. It was a very good visit. The Minister of Foreign Affairs was very happy. And the minister left very happy and said that he loved Uganda and he will come back."





Notably, EAM Jaishankar was on a visit to Uganda and Mozambique from April 10-15 to further strengthen India's "strong bilateral relations" with the two countries.





She also spoke on the bilateral relationship between India and Uganda, "Our bilateral relationships are very good and strong, and they are focused on trade and investment," Kikafunda added.





The envoy also mentioned that Uganda sees India as an elder brother and wants the relationship to continue along with development assistance.





"We don't want just to trade, we want India to come and manufacture products in Uganda. We want the relationship to continue, also the development assistance, because we take India as our elder brother," she added.





Kikafunda was participating in a women entrepreneurs conference hosted by Baroness Verma (Member of the House of Lords of the UK) on Saturday.







