



Indian Coast Guard conducted Exercise Sagar Kavach for the State of Odisha to validate the effectiveness of the Coastal Security Mechanism along the Odisha Coast. The exercise commenced at 0600 hrs on 11 Apr 23 and ended at 1800 hrs on 12 Apr 23. The main objective of the exercise was to assess the threats posed by the sea in the present geo-political situation and validate the existing Standard Operating Procedures. SOPs of all stakeholders in the Coastal Security Mechanism). The exercise was also aimed at testing the effectiveness of layered security arrangements such as air-surveillance, deep-sea patrolling by Coast Guard and Navy large ships and Coast Guard interceptor boats, Marine Police, CISF, Customs and Forest Department. Close shore patrol by boats. etc.





Stakeholders participating in the exercise include Indian Navy, Marine Police Personnel, Odisha Police, CISF, Forest Department, Fisheries Department, Customs, Paradip Port Trust, Gopalpur Port, Dhamra Port, Integrated Test Range/Port Experimental Establishment, Army Air Defence College Are included, Gopalpur, Light House, Immigration and various intelligence agencies.





Real time threat/situation simulations were carried out for all participating agencies to assess their preparedness and update SOPs. Enhanced security measures through security patrolling at sea by Indian Coast Guard/Navy/Marine Police/Forest and Customs boats Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy aircraft carried out extensive surveillance in the sea off the coast of Odisha. For the first time Sagarmitra force was deployed by the Odisha State Fisheries Department at fishing harbors and fish landing centres/places.





The exercise was instrumental in strengthening close coordination among all the coastal security stakeholders, developing progressive synergy, validating SOPs, identifying gray areas and enhancing the coastal security ecosystem for the State of Odisha.







