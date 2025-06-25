



Reliance Infrastructure Ltd’s defence arm, Reliance Defence Ltd, has secured a landmark export order worth ₹600 crore from Germany’s Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, one of the world’s largest defence and ammunition manufacturers.





This deal, announced on June 25, 2025, is among the largest ever for an Indian private company in the high-tech ammunition sector and follows the recent strategic partnership between the two firms.





The order involves Reliance Defence supplying explosives and propellants for ammunition to Rheinmetall, marking a significant expansion of Reliance’s footprint in the European defence market.





The agreement is a core part of Reliance Defence’s ambition to become one of India’s top three defence exporters within the next 12–24 months, aligning with the Indian government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and ‘Make in India’ initiatives to boost domestic manufacturing and exports.





To support this and other international orders, Reliance Defence is establishing a large integrated manufacturing facility under the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) initiative in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. This greenfield project, set to be the largest of its kind by a private Indian company, will manufacture explosives, ammunition, and small arms, with an investment of ₹5,000 crore over the next five years.





The facility aims for an annual capacity of up to 200,000 artillery shells, 10,000 tons of explosives, and 2,000 tons of propellants.





The partnership is expected to foster technology transfer, enhance indigenous capabilities, and strengthen India’s presence in the global defence supply chain, particularly in Europe. Anil D. Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Group, described the deal as a defining milestone for India’s private defence manufacturing sector, bringing cutting-edge capabilities to the country and positioning Reliance Defence as a trusted global supplier.





The announcement had an immediate impact on the market, with Reliance Infrastructure shares surging 5% to hit the upper circuit at ₹404.05, reflecting strong investor optimism about the company’s prospects in defence exports and its ability to leverage global partnerships for long-term growth.





This ₹600 crore export order from Rheinmetall not only cements Reliance Defence’s role in the international defence arena but also significantly advances India’s strategic objectives of self-reliance, technological advancement, and global competitiveness in defence manufacturing.





Agencies







