Russian Klub ship-launched, submarine-launched, air-launched cruise missile





A proposal worth over Rs 1,400 crore is under consideration by the government and is expected to be cleared soon for acquisition





Seeking to strengthen its fire power in the maritime zone, the Indian Navy is all set to acquire American harpoon missiles along with the Klub missiles from Russia. A proposal worth over Rs 1,400 crore is under consideration by the government and is expected to be cleared soon for acquisition, government sources told India Today.





The proposal includes acquisition of around 20 Klub missiles and harpoon missile systems from the American government, they said. It’s an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile system. It has a low-level, sea-skimming cruise trajectory with active radar guidance, according to Boeing, its manufacturer.





As part of Harpoon missile system acquisition, India will receive one Harpoon Joint Common Test Set, a maintenance station, spare and repair parts, support, and test equipment, publications and technical documentation and personnel training. Also included are support services from the US government and the contractor.





The Klub missiles from Russia are equipped on both the surface warships and submarines of the Indian Navy and have been in use for many decades now.







