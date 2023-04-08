



After taking a sortie in an IAF aircraft, President Droupadi Murmu said that it's a matter of pride that India's defence capabilities have expanded immensely to cover all the frontiers





President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took a sortie in Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam's Sonitpur district. After her historic sortie, she said that it is a matter of pride that India's defence capabilities have expanded immensely to cover all the frontiers of land, Air and Sea.





Notably, the President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.





President Murmu on Saturday flew for approximately 30 minutes covering Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley with a view of the Himalayas before returning to the Air Force Station, a statement from the Rastrapati Bhavan said.





As per an official release from the President's office, she expressed her feelings by writing a brief note in which she said "It was an exhilarating experience for me to fly in the mighty Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. It is a matter of pride that India's defence capabilities have expanded immensely to cover all the frontiers of land, air and sea. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station Tezpur for organising this sortie.”





It said, "The President's sortie in the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft is a part of her efforts to engage with the armed forces, as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces. In March 2023, the President visited INS Vikrant and interacted with officers and sailors on board of the indigenously built aircraft."





The President was also briefed on the operational capabilities of the aircraft and the Indian Air Force (IAF). "She expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness of the IAF," the statement added.





The aircraft flew at a height of about two kilometers above sea level and at a speed of about 800 kilometers per hour. The aircraft was flown by Group Captain Naveen Kumar, Commanding Officer of the 106 Squadron.





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to praise the President. He tweeted, "It was absolutely breathtaking to see the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, our Aadarniya Rashtrapati ji, undertake a sortie on the Sukhoi Su-30MKI at Tezpur. The significance of this happening so close to the India-China border is not to be missed."







