



Shivangi Singh, the first female pilot of the Indian Air Force to fly the Rafale combat aircraft, is participating in the multinational Exercise Orion in France along with the IAF contingent.





Earlier this year, Squadron Leader Avni Chaturvedi became the first woman fighter pilot to participate in an international exercise when she went to Japan for the Dharma Guardian exercise.





This is also the first time India has sent Rafale aircraft outside the country.





Who Is Shivangi Singh?





Commissioned in the IAF's second batch of women fighter pilots in 2017, Shivangi Singh flew MiG-21 Bison aircraft before flying the Rafale.





Shivangi Singh's selection as a Rafale pilot followed a rigorous selection process, and she became the first woman fighter pilot to fly the Rafale in 2020. She hails from Varanasi and is part of the IAF's Golden Arrows squadron based in Ambala, Punjab.







