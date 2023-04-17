



NEW DELHI: India’s Gaganyaan mission has received government approval for a sustained human spaceflight (HSF) program, according to a senior official from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Imtiaz Ali Khan, director of ISRO’s Directorate of Human Spaceflight Programme, announced the news at the ‘Be Inspired: Festival of Ideas’ event on Saturday.





The announcement means that the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human spaceflight, is not going to be a one-off event. Khan said that subsequent space missions may include civilians such as doctors and scientists. The first mission, planned for launch late next year, will involve four Indian Air Force pilots who are currently undergoing extensive training.





Khan also explained that the benefits expected from the HSF program require a longer stay in microgravity and the development of new technologies such as rendezvous and docking. He claimed that after ISRO carried out India’s first successful human spaceflight, decisions regarding further missions will be made.





The subsequent missions will involve non-pilot personnel, including civilians, women, doctors, and scientists drawn from different fields to carry out science experiments in outer space. Khan explained that as long as a person is nimble, fit, and capable of comprehending instructions and doing well on simulators during training sessions, age is not a mandatory requirement for carrying out space missions.





ISRO aims to send at least two astronauts into low-Earth orbit in 2024 after assessing the outcome of the two orbital test flights. Last week, the organization completed the final long-duration hot test of the human-rated L110-G Vikas engine, marking a significant milestone in the development of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program.





At a cost of Rs. 10,000 crores, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Gaganyaan mission in his 2018 Independence Day address. The program aims to make India the fourth country to send humans into space, following Russia, the United States, and China.





