



Srinagar: The government also inaugurated another secure accommodation for Kashmiri pandit employees located at Sumbul area of Bandipora in north Kashmir. Officials said that alongside the safe and secure accommodations, steps are being taken to provide other necessary facilities to Kashmiri pandit migrant employees to live in these colonies.





The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government inaugurated secure accommodation/ flats for the Kashmiri pandit community in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Bandipora districts, Shopian district of south Kashmir and Ganderbal district of central Kashmir today. The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha inaugurated the accommodation.





The accommodation has been built under the Prime Minister’s package. Over 1200 flats were inaugurated by the LG of J&K today. Around 300 flats are being constructed at a new migrant colony in Khwaja Bagh area of Baramulla in North Kashmir at a cost of Rs 40.22 crore rupees (51,39,468.60 US$). Work on most of the flats have been completed while the rest of the flats are said to be completed within sometime.





“Around 576 flats have been completed for the Kashmiri Pandit employees and we are trying our best to complete the 2000 flats by the end of this year. The Kashmiri community wants to live together and peacefully, we are trying to help solve the logistical problems of the Kashmiri Pandits as soon as possible,” said Manoj Sinha, LG JK.





The government also inaugurated another secure accommodation for Kashmiri pandit employees located at Sumbul area of Bandipora in north Kashmir. Officials said that alongside the safe and secure accommodations, steps are being taken to provide other necessary facilities to Kashmiri pandit migrant employees to live in these colonies.





The J&K administration is constructing the safe accommodations in all 10 districts of Kashmir valley, for Kashmiri pandit migrant employees working in the valley. The decision of constructing more accommodation was taken in view of the spurt in target killings of Kashmiri pandits in Kashmir.





“It's a big development, it’s after 13 years these accommodations are completed, and the government has promised to the Kashmiri pandit community these flats and finally have been finished. We thank the LG and DC madam for the project. A lot of employees are living on rent, and some are not even earning that much, so this will help them a lot,“ said a local Kashmiri Pandit.





The migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees have also expressed satisfaction over the inauguration of newly constructed safe accommodations today in Bandipora and Baramulla areas of the valley.







