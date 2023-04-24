



Georgetown: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the inauguration of the Ocean-going Passenger-cum-Cargo Ferry, MV Ma Lisha in Guyana on Monday said the ferry is a testimony of the close friendship between India and Guyana.





"I understand that the Ferry has just arrived in Guyana and is truly a testimony of the close friendship between our two countries. It is designed and built by a premier Indian Public Sector Undertaking, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.," Jaishankar said.





Jaishankar arrived in Guyana on Friday for a three-day visit to the country.





The EAM on Monday said: "The ferry serves the dual purpose of being a passenger and a cargo ferry in Guyana. It can carry almost 300 passengers, 14 cars, two trucks, 14 containers and other assorted cargo. The USP, the journey time, to almost half, for reaching the Northwest region of Guyana,"





"I was told that the particular benefit of the ferry is that it would connect to the ginger and turmeric growing areas of this country and to the Caribbean region in extension," Jaishankar said.





The EAM said that "despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic, which followed soon after the agreement for the supply of this Ferry was signed; I think it is worth noting that the ferry was delivered on time. And for that I congratulate GRSE."





MV Ma Lisha was on January 12, 2023, formally flagged off from Kolkata by Commodore Hari and sailed to Chennai and was hoisted on a semi-submersible MV Sun Rise to be transported to Guyana. "This is a unique feat of loading a fully built ship onto a transport vessel for shipping to Latin America and for use in India," the EAM said.





Jaishankar said: "It is important that we look at this Ferry and actually consider the larger context, which is that of the long-standing development partnership between India and Guyana."





Jaishankar on Monday joined Guyana's President Irfaan Ali at the commissioning of the ferry MV MA Lisha in Georgetown.





The ferry has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata.





"Joined President of Guyana Irfaan Ali at the Commissioning of the ferry MV MA Lisha today. This ferry would significantly enhance connectivity within Guyana. It will provide mobility and economic opportunities for distant hinterlands," he tweeted.





Jaishjankar also joined Ali at his Eid dinner and thanked him for his hospitality as well as warm welcome during his Guyana visit.





'MA Lisha' means friendship and it would significantly enhance connectivity within Guyana. It will provide mobility and economic opportunities for the Indian community in the country.





"Delighted to interact with the Indian community today evening in Guyana. Thank Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Speaker Manzoor Nadir for joining us. Conveyed that we are forging a partnership that is fit for purpose for the contemporary era," tweeted Jaishankar.







