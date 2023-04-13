



New Delhi: Since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, global food crisis remains a major concern around the world. Food insecurity has increased the cost of living, especially in low-income countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka. Financial institutions have provided assistance to the countries to withstand the ongoing food crisis.





Nuclear power country Pakistan facing acute food insecurity amid the global challenges. Debt-ridden Pakistan struggling to revive its economy amid the skyrocketing food prices. Meanwhile, Pakistani citizens are facing severe food shortages and a high cost of living. Financial Institution like IMF has contributed to international efforts to alleviate food insecurity.





The organisation has provided policy advice and financial support through Upper Credit Tranche. As per the IMF, $3.7 billion has been disbursed as of March 2023.







