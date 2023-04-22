



Lahore: Pakistan's much-touted metro railway project, the Orange Line in Lahore continues to be under Chinese stranglehold and the issues faced by the Pak agencies managing the Orange line demonstrate a clear lack of responsibility owned by the Chinese companies, reported India Blooms.





The project has often been criticized in Pakistan where opposition parties have argued that the high debt and subsequent public support required by it deprive the poor people of potential welfare benefits.





The authority has complained several times that some of the outdoor fire hydrants are incorrectly installed within the road along the metro stations, which is clearly a design fault.





Due to this, several vehicles have crashed into fire hydrants leading to severe human injuries, vehicular damage and destruction of fire hydrants, reported India Blooms.





For Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) which operates the line, the real trouble has been building the metro line and handling its operations during the past three years.





Long construction delays and rampant disruptions owing to the indifferent attitude of implementing agencies from China have left the authority high and dry on many occasions.





PMTA is requesting to review the design and propose a new plan to relocate fire hydrants at metro stations to resolve the issue, reported India Blooms.





Another persistent issue affecting the smooth operations of the metro line is water leakage and draining. Even after three years of running service, the drainage systems have failed to function properly.





National Engineering Services Pakistan Pvt Limited (NESPAK) which is the engineering entity looking after the maintenance has complained to the Chinese companies several times on the issue, reported India Blooms.





The 27.1 km long project built at a cost of USD 2.2 billion by Chinese companies using Chinese loans was completed in 2020. Financed with a USD 1.6 billion loan from China's EXIM Bank, the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) is jointly constructed and operated by China Railway and Norinco International.





Besides debt issues, the project was a centre of various controversies ranging from endangering UNESCO heritage sites to complaints over demolishing low-income housing along the route. Environmentalists and citizens have been concerned about the impact of the project on Lahore's historical sites, green spaces, and public health, reported India Blooms.





Despite regularly flagging technical glitches and other issues, PMTA gets no respite from the responsible Chinese companies. These days it is seen running after the joint venture (JV) of Norinco International, Guangzhou Metro Group and Daewoo Pakistan for the resolution of problems in design of the project.





In general, such problems can be attributed to a lack of long-term vision on the part of developing countries when conceiving a project through Chinese aid or loans. While the repayment rates and terms themselves mean a big drag on their revenues for several years, the real impediment comes in the form of project restrictions, reported India Blooms.





The conditional use of Chinese resources and companies constrains commercial and operational autonomy, pushing the country away from its socio-economic goals. With a mammoth project burden on its head in the form of CPEC, the case of Pakistan is more pitiable.







