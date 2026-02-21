



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming two-day visit to Israel, scheduled from 25 February, signals a pivotal moment in the evolving strategic partnership between India and Tel Aviv.





This trip comes at a time when New Delhi seeks to bolster its defence capabilities amid escalating regional threats. While no major formal contracts are anticipated during the visit, discussions will centre on long-term collaborations potentially valued at around $10 billion over the coming years, according to a report in Hindustan Times..





The visit builds directly on recent groundwork, including Defence Secretary RK Singh's trip to Israel last November. That engagement culminated in an expanded framework for defence cooperation. Now, both nations are poised to formalise an MoU on security ties, paving the way for deeper integration across multiple domains.





A standout focus is Mission Sudershan, India's ambitious initiative to develop advanced anti-ballistic missile systems. This programme aims to protect Indian territory from long-range missile threats, drawing on Israel's world-renowned expertise in layered defence architectures. Israeli systems effectively counter threats across long-, medium-, and short-range spectra, as proven in recent conflicts.





Israel's track record in missile interception has only grown more impressive, with real-world demonstrations underscoring the reliability of its technologies. For India, partnering on these systems represents a strategic leap forward, enhancing national security against ballistic adversaries. The collaboration extends beyond interception to include cutting-edge laser-based defence platforms.





In a significant development, Israel has reportedly committed to sharing high-precision stand-off weapons. These technologies will enable India to refine its offensive postures, particularly in scenarios demanding pinpoint accuracy. Loitering munitions, already battle-tested, form a core element of this exchange.





India's recent Operation Sindoor provides a stark illustration of such systems' efficacy. During the operation, Indian forces unleashed Rampage missiles alongside Palm 400, Harpy, and Harop loitering munitions. These struck deep into Pakistani territory, neutralising Chinese-manufactured air defence networks and reaching as far as Islamabad.





The precision of these strikes degraded enemy capabilities decisively, highlighting the value of stand-off weapons that evade sophisticated defences. Building on this success, India now eyes further acquisitions, including glide bombs, air-to-surface missiles, and air-launched ballistic missiles. Extended-range naval air defence systems are also in focus to safeguard maritime assets.





This defence-centric agenda is part of a broader bilateral relationship rooted in shared counterterrorism priorities and political alignment. Beyond the military sphere, Modi's itinerary will explore synergies in science, technology, agriculture, and water management. Emerging domains like quantum computing promise mutual advancements.





Israel's innovations in these fields complement India's push for self-reliance under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat. Joint ventures could accelerate indigenous manufacturing, reducing import dependencies while fostering technological sovereignty. The $10 billion pipeline underscores the scale of ambition.





Geopolitically, the partnership counters threats from volatile neighbours and global powers. India's middle-power stance gains heft through such alliances, balancing relations in a multipolar world. Modi's visit thus reinforces India's proactive defence posture.





As the two leaders—Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu—engage, expectations run high for tangible outcomes. The security MoU will serve as a foundation, with Mission Sudershan emerging as the crown jewel. This collaboration not only fortifies India's missile shield but also exemplifies pragmatic diplomacy in action.





