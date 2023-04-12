



Paris: After Saint Gobain group met with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in France on Tuesday, Saint-Gobain Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sreedhar N gave detailed information about the discussion held with the Commerce Minister.





While speaking to ANI, Saint Gobain CFO Sreedhar N said that Saint Gobain group has invested a lot in India and India is a very important country for Saint Gobain group. In the last eight years, their investment in India has doubled.





"Our confidence has increased even more. Now after meeting the minister, there is confidence because when the government policies are business-friendly, any business is ready to invest," he added.





"Our CEO talked to him (Piyush Goyal) and he gave his personal mobile number to him. Such things give you huge confidence. You will see that there will be no dearth of investment, " he added while speaking to ANI.





He said that there is a lot of growth in India but the biggest problem is how to avoid Chinese products.





Many products come from China at very low prices and because of that, no one invests. There is a risk of this thing which needs to be protected to an extent that new investments are encouraged.





Speaking about his company, he said that Saint Gobain has the technology and it has everything to do but one should just get confidence against China's Anit-dump company price. He said that protection from China's Anti-dump policy is essential, it will bring a lot of investment.





India is turning towards renewable energy and it should be promoted more.





"Saint-Gobain's RD centre in IIT Chennai has only one objective how we can adapt solutions according to the climate conditions of India. We made a new investment in chemicals useful in construction. Which will decrease the need for cement," he added.





This summit is very important because communication is very important, he said.





He said that many things are being developed in India but people outside don't know about it.





Emphasising the importance of the India-France Business summit, he said, "Unless you organize the summit in this way, you will not know the real potential of your country. So in such an environment, such a conversation takes place, big business leaders come and talk to our CEOs sitting here. Talk to the minister. Companies think that it is in their own interest to go and invest in India because it has a lot of potentials."





"This is a very good initiative and it should be done more regularly," he added.







