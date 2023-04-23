



Washington: US Senator Marco Rubio reintroduced the Uyghur Policy Act in the Senate. This bipartisan bill would increase US support for the Uyghur diaspora in the United States and other countries, as well as advocate for improving the conditions of Uyghurs in China who suffer human rights abuses at the hands of the CCP, press release from Marco Rubio's office said.





As recent arrests by federal law enforcement have shown, dissidents who oppose the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continue to be targets of intimidation campaigns by CCP security and intelligence officials in the US, the release stated.





"The CCP is carrying out a disgusting campaign of genocide and human rights abuses committed against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups. The United States cannot be silent in the face of such horrific abuse. I'm proud to re-introduce legislation to increase awareness and advocacy for Uyghurs, and I urge my colleagues to quickly pass this bill" the press release quoted Senator Rubio.





US Representatives Young Kim and Ami Bera introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.





"Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, just because of their identity, are repeatedly silenced, detained, imprisoned, tortured, and brainwashed in concentration camps led by the Chinese Communist Party. We must say no to the Uyghur genocide and the CCP's repeated disinformation, coercion, and abuse. The Uyghur Policy Act equips the US with the tools needed to support the basic human rights and distinct identities of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region subject to the CCP's inhumane treatment. I will continue to firmly push back against the CCP's abuses and support human rights and freedom around the world," the press release said quoting Congresswoman Kim.





"Despite widespread international condemnation, the Chinese Communist Party continues to target Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic and religious minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region for their culture and beliefs. Our nation has a responsibility to lead by example and work closely with the global community to defend and advance human rights and freedoms. The Uyghur Policy Act reaffirms America's commitment to defending democratic values abroad and bolsters our response to these atrocities by ensuring interagency cooperation and providing the State Department with the resources to effectively respond to this crisis," said Congressman Bera, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific.





The Bill Directs the US Department of State to include Uyghur human rights activists in its US Speaker program to speak at public diplomacy forums in Muslim-majority countries about the repression of Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang.





The bill requires a strategy from the Department of State on how the Department will seek to use diplomatic meetings with CCP officials in order to gain access to detention facilities in Xinjiang and secure the release of detained Uyghurs. It also requires the US Secretary of State to make available Uyghur language training to Foreign Service Officers (FSO).





Further, the bill requires that at least one Uyghur-speaking FSO be assigned to each US diplomatic and consular mission in China, Turkey, and other nations hosting Uyghur diaspora populations.





The bill directs the US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) to oppose any motion that would prevent consideration of issues related to Uyghurs and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in UN activities.







