



New Delhi: Afghanistan's Embassy in India on Monday rejected "claims from an individual claiming to have taken charge of the mission in New Delhi at the behest of the Taliban".





The Afghanistan Embassy's statement came after reports that the Taliban has chosen Mohammad Qadir Shah, an embassy employee previously working at the diplomatic office under the republic government, to lead the embassy





The Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi said that an individual who claims to have been named "charge d'affaires" by the Taliban has been responsible for spreading and running a "baseless and unsubstantiated campaign against the officials of the mission including totally fabricated allegations of corruption based on an unsigned letter".





"The Embassy appreciates the consistent position of the Indian government for supporting the interests of the Afghan people, while at the same time not recognizing the Taliban regime in Kabul, as it has been the case with democratic governments around the world," the statement said.





"The mission is committed to protecting the genuine interests of the Afghan nationals, especially in these trying times and has worked closely with the Indian authorities on humanitarian efforts, including the supply of covid-19 vaccines, medicines and food supplies," it added.





It said Qadir Shah has served as the embassy's secretary in India for the past few years





Khaama Press said Farid Mamundzay, who had been appointed the Afghan ambassador by the previous republic and continued in the post till now, in a Facebook post on Sunday evening said that all recent "media rumours" are "baseless and rejected".







