



Sydney: Australian leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton said on Thursday that the politicians of Australia are jealous of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that they are jealous because none of them is able to gather 20,000 people and make them chant their surnames.





While addressing the Parliament, LoP Dutton said that an extraordinary event happened on Wednesday.





"There were lots of people in attendance from both sides of politics, but I said to the Prime Minister this morning that every politician there last night was jealous of the fact that he was able to get 20,000 people chanting his surname in unison on the other side of the world, mainly at Labour Party functions," he said while speaking at the Parliament.





"I thought it was an extraordinary event and I really acknowledge the work of the Indian community in hosting Prime Minister Modi," he added.





He said that he joined with the (Australian) Prime Minister in thanking Prime Minister Modi and his delegation for visiting Australia for paying honour to the relationship.





Speaking on the relationship with India, he said that it was "quite extraordinary and productive" when his government was in power.





He also acknowledged the work of former Prime Minister Morrison and many on the front bench, including Dan Teen, who was intimately involved in trade negotiations and created the opportunities which, to governance credit, they've continued in relation to a number of these announcements.





"I'd been meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney this morning (Thursday). It was a very cordial and engaging discussion and the wide-ranging topics that we traversed gave an indication of the bipartisan support in the relationship," he added.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a key address to the Indian diaspora at a community event during his Sydney visit, highlighting "Mutual Trust and Mutual Respect" are the foundation of the close historical ties between India and Australia.





Noting that bilateral ties between India and Australia were earlier seen to be defined by 3Cs- Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry- and then by 'Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti' and later 'Energy, Economy and Education' emerged as a key component, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he believes the relationship is "beyond this" and "it is mutual trust and mutual respect".





Addressing a community event in Sydney on the second day of his visit to Australia, PM Modi credited the Indian diaspora in Australia as being a force behind mutual respect and trust between the two countries.





PM Modi also held meetings with business leaders of top Australian companies in Sydney on Tuesday, During the meetings, he called for enhancing cooperation with the Indian industry in areas such as technology, skilling, and clean energy.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emplaned for India from Australia at the conclusion of his three-nation tour during which he also visited Japan and Papua New Guinea.





"A successful three nation tour concludes! PM @narendramodi emplanes for Delhi following a three nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia, fostering stronger linkages with partner countries," Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.





PM Modi visited Australia in the last leg of his three-nation visit. He held a meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday.





PM Modi used "cricket diplomacy" to explain the deepening ties between India and Australia, and said, "Our ties have entered the T20 mode!"





"I am visiting Australia within two months of the visit of my friend Prime Minister Albanese to India. This is our sixth meeting in the last one year. This reflects the depth of our comprehensive relations, convergence in our views and maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode," PM Modi said in a joint press briefing with Anthony Albanese.





"I invite PM Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebration in India," he added.





PM Modi said that he and Albanese discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia."PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attack on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their action or thoughts. PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also," PM Modi said.





In his remarks, Anthony Albanese said Australia is a better place because of the contributions of the Indian-Australian community.





"In my first year as Prime Minister, I met PM Modi six times, which underscores the value we place on deepening ties between our nations. Australia is a better place because of the contributions of the Indian-Australian community, and we want to see more connections between our countries" he said.





PM Modi had on Tuesday addressed a community event in Sydney.







