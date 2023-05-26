



In Tokamaks, high magnetic fields are produced using superconducting (SC) magnet systems. A superconducting magnets system comprises of low temperature superconductor (LTS) based electromagnets, their SC current feeders and current leads.





Normally LTS magnets system are cooled around -267 0C using expensive liquid helium for achieving superconductivity, a near zero loss state. They also require very thin window of temperature for smooth operation and are highly susceptible to quench (transition to normal state from super conducting state). In certain dynamic operational conditions, the SC current feeders system and their joints are even prone to accidents leading to shut down of these large devices for long durations.





In comparison to conventional LTS current feeders system, High Temperature Superconducting (HTS) based current feeders have potential benefits in terms of better temperature margin, less cryo operational cost and better cryo-stability for operating large scale SC magnets. The heat exchanger of the HTS current leads can be cooled using much cheaper liquid nitrogen at around -196 0C instead of expensive liquid helium. As a proof of concept, a prototype 3.3 kA rated HTS current lead with MgB2 (magnesium diboride, superconducting near -234 0C) wires as intermediate joints between bottom HTS module (ceramic based HTS tapes, superconducting near -183 0C) and NbTi (niobium-titanium alloy) shunt is recently tested.





The HTS current leads and its bottom MgB2 –Cu–NbTi shunt are tested in cold conditions up to 1.5 kA in a dedicated experimental test set-up having precise instrumentation and diagnostics. The test results of prototype current leads are being analysed for detailed understanding. As a next step, we have replaced MgB2 –NbTi shunt with a meter long complete MgB2 shunt between HTS current leads pair for overcoming the issues for operation of current leads up to the rated current of 3.3kA. These developments could provide cost effective solution for future large scale applications.