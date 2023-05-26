



Indian Navy and ISRO has released the Gaganyaan Recovery Training Plan at Water Survival Training Facility. Indian Navy and ISRO has released the Gaganyaan Recovery Training Plan. The plan was released at the Water Survival Training Facility. ISRI also handed over the Crew Module Recovery Model to Navy





The Indian Navy's elite marine commando unit, also called Marcos, will be part of the recovery operations of the Gaganyaan Mission after it lands into the ocean from space.





The Indian Space Research Organisation and the Navy released a joint plan to train the crew involved in the recovery operations of the capsule after it lands in the ocean with astronauts onboard. The team involved in the recovery operations include divers, MARCOs, medical specialists, communicators, technicians & naval aviators.





The training document was jointly released by Vice Adm Atul Anand, Director General of Naval Operations, Dr Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, (VSSC) and Dr Umamaheshwaran R, Director, of Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) of ISRO.





The plan was released at the Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) INS Garuda in Kochi.





"The document outlines the training plan for recovery of the Crew Module for the mission. It defines overall requirements wrt training of various teams participating in recovery operations," the Navy said in a tweet, adding that the training is planned in incremental phases starting from unmanned recovery to manned recovery training in harbour and open sea conditions.





"The recovery operations are being led by the Indian Navy in coordination with other government agencies," the Navy added.





ISRO also handed over the Crew Module Recovery Model to the Navy for training the crew. The mass and shape simulated mockup of the crew capsule will be used for familiarisation and training of Gaganyaan recovery teams.





The Indian space agency is pushing fast in its ambitions to send Indians into space and wrapped up two big tests with the Gaganyaan mission in April this year. It test-fired the L110-G Vikas Engine that will power the mission. ISRO also conducted the System Demonstration Model (SDM) tests for Crew Module Propulsion System for the Gaganyaan mission.





ISRO is now looking to conduct the maiden abort test of the Crew Module, during which a special launch vehicle will be fired with the simulated crew module on top. The test will simulate the situation when the mission will have to be aborted moments after launch.







