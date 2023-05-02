



New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted a trial of design validation of a state-of-the-art underground ammunition storage facility.





The Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), a Delhi-based laboratory of the DRDO, has designed and developed the vertical shaft-based underground storage facility. “The design validation trial of this underground ammunition storage structure was successfully conducted on April 30,” the defence ministry said.





“The instrumented blast trial was carried out in presence of the armed forces by detonating 5,000 kg of TNT in one of the chambers of the underground facility,” it said in a statement.







