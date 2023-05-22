



Sydney: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to arrive in Sydney in the last leg of his three-nation visit, the Indian diaspora is eagerly waiting for his arrival and to offer him a warm welcome.





The members expressed their excitement to meet the Prime Minister.





"PM Modi has given India a new identity. We are excited and looking forward to meeting him. This is a lifetime opportunity for us," said members of the Indian diaspora.





"We are very excited to meet our Prime Minsiter. Last he came in 2014 but we saw him from afar. We hope to meet and greet him this time," said one of the members.





Another member of the Indian diaspora said, "Besabri Se Intezar Hai PM Modi Ke Aane Ka (We are eagerly waiting for PM Modi to arrive)."





"We've been all waiting for him. I've met him earlier but I'm looking forward to seeing him again. It is important for our children as well to meet him," she added.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Sydney, Australia in the last leg of his three-nation visit.





After US President Joe Biden pulled out from the scheduled Quad Summit that was cancelled and later held on the sidelines of the just concluded G7 summit in Hiroshima, the prime minister decided to proceed with his visit to Sydney.





During his Australia visit PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.





At their bilateral meeting, the leaders will discuss trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation, said the official statement released by the Australian government.





PM Modi will also meet Australian business leaders to drive Australia's growing trade and investment relationship with India and take forward opportunities from the Australia-India CEO Forum held in Mumbai in March," according to the statement."During the visit, the Prime Ministers will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, a core part of our multicultural community," the statement added.





Meanwhile, Australian PM Albanese said he looks forward to visiting India in September in New Delhi for the G20 Leaders' Summit, the world's premier forum for economic cooperation.





Earlier today, PM Modi also interacted with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. This was the first meeting since Hipkins became the country's Prime Minister.





"Had an excellent meeting with the New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins and discussed the full range of India-New Zealand relations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations," tweeted PM Narendra Modi.





PM Modi also interacted with the leaders of Pacific Island nations on the sidelines of the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby.





The Third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit held at Port Moresby on Monday, was jointly hosted with Papua New Guinea. Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired the Summit with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea.





Australia is the final leg of the three-nation visit of PM Modi who began his journey by attending the G7 and Quad Summits in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.







