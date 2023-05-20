



Guided missile destroyer INS Delhi and multi-purpose stealth destroyer INS Satpura docked at Tien Sa Port on Friday for a visit to central Da Nang City.



Multi-purpose stealth destroyer INS Satpura is 142 m long, weighs 6,800 tons, has a maximum speed of 60 kph and a crew of 257 people. The Indian Navy launched the ship in 2011.









Representatives of Da Nang's Department of Foreign Affairs, military commands in central Vietnam and Da Nang’s border guards welcomed the Indian delegation, who will stay in the city until May 22 to celebrate diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and India, which was established in 1972.





The RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launcher on INS Satpura





The ship is equipped with many modern weapons from Russia, India and the West, including vertical launchers (VLS) carrying 8 Klub cruise missiles and BrahMos hypersonic missiles, 24 medium-range air defence missiles, and 32 short-range Barak-1 shells, 76 mm Oto Melara gunboat, AK-630M close-in defence gun and 533mm torpedo tubes.





A sailor aboard the INS Satpura check the cap of the Oto Melara naval gun





The cannon can use many different types of ammunition, of which the Vulcano guided projectile has a maximum range of 40 km.





According to regulations, military ships docked at ports for diplomatic visits must put military equipment in a state of preservation, covered with canvas or the barrel of artillery.









INS Delhi is one of the largest warships designed and built by India. The ship was put into service in 1997 and underwent major upgrade in 2018-2022.





BrahMos supersonic missile launcher cluster and RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launchers





INS Delhi was originally equipped with 16 tubes of Russian-made 3M24E subsonic anti-ship missiles, but they were replaced by the BrahMos missile complex during modernization.





INS Delhi is also equipped with Shtil and Barak-1 short-range air defence missiles, as well as AK-630M close-in artillery and torpedoes.





An Indian officer walks on the deck of the INS Delhi





According to the introduction of the Indian Navy, INS Satpura and INS Delhi ships are equipped with a series of modern weapons and sensors to detect and neutralize threats on the ground, in the air and underwater.









At a press conference held on the INS Satpura on Friday, Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh (L), Commander of the Eastern Fleet, said naval cooperation is at the heart of the bilateral defense partnership between Vietnam and India.





"We’re looking forward to an exercise at sea with ships of the Vietnamese Navy," he said.









After the welcome ceremony, the Indian Navy invited the Vietnamese delegation to the INS Delhi ship.





Indian Navy ships regularly visit Vietnamese ports. In 2022, four ships of the country's Eastern Fleet visited Ho Chi Minh City. Before this trip to Da Nang, INS Satpura and INS Delhi participated in the ASEAN – India maritime drill, which was joined by Vietnam.





Vietnamese Navy officials were invited to have a meal on INS Delhi





On Saturday evening, the Indian Embassy will hold a reception ceremony for leaders of the Da Nang People's Committee on the ship.







