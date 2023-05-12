



Tel Aviv: The IDF reported that as of 8 PM Thursday, since the start of its "Operation Shield and Arrow" Tuesday morning that is being carried out against both the leadership and the infrastructure of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza, it has struck 191 targets.





These include facilities for the production of weapons, underground tunnels and Islamic Jihad leaders themselves.





The Islamic Jihad at that time fired 803 rockets from Gaza aimed at civilian targets in Israel.





Of these, 152 failed in some way with about one-fifth of them falling back down in Gaza.





602 rockets landed within Israel.





The IDF succeeded in shooting down 179 of them.







