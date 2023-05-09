EAM Jaishankar tweeted, "Paid homage at the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk with FM @elicoh1. This symbol of our shared history reflects the enduring India-Israel friendship"



New Delhi: Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen here on Tuesday launched the project World on Wheels (WoW) Bus, by the Embassy of Israel in India.





The project World on Wheels aims to facilitate digital literacy, personality development, and entrepreneurship training in rural parts of India. This is one of the many projects undertaken by the embassy with local partners in India in the field of education.





The Israel Foreign Minister also visited India Gate and along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he paid homage at the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.





During his India visit, Israeli Cohen also visited the India Gate. He also thanked his Indian counterpart for the hospitality and for holding discussion on global developments.





The Israeli Foreign Minister tweeted, "Dear @DrSJaishankar my dear friend, Thank you for the warm hospitality and the interesting discussion on global developments. I look forward to working together strengthening the cooperation between our two countries. See you soon in Israel."





Earlier, on Tuesday, Cohen and Jaishankar held a delegation-level talk and inked an agreement in the area of mobility.





The two foreign ministers held productive and wide-ranging discussions on the main pillars of India and Israel's strategic partnership - agriculture, water, defence and security, which are also taking the ties of two countries forward.





Following their meet, Jaishankar tweeted, "Productive and wide-ranging discussions with Foreign Minister @elicoh1 of Israel this afternoon. The main pillars of our Strategic Partnership - Agriculture, Water, Defence & Security - are taking our ties forward. New agreements in water & agriculture today underline the potential to do more."





Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart also discussed cooperation in high tech, digital & innovation, as also connectivity mobility tourism, finance and health. They also took cognizance of the progress in I2U2, and cooperation in multilateral forums.





The two leaders also held discourse on respective regions, Ukraine and Info-Pacific and also inked an agreement in the area of mobility.





His tweet added, "Discussed cooperation in high tech, digital & innovation, as also connectivity, mobility tourism, finance, and health. Noted the progress in I2U2 and cooperation in multilateral forums. Exchanged perspectives on our respective regions, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific. Initialed an agreement in the area of mobility."





Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in India today for his first official visit which was expected to pan three days starting Tuesday, however, he decided to cut short his India visit due to a security update amid action by the Israel Army against members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.





Cohen is likely to return to Israel after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"I landed a short time ago in New Delhi, the capital of India, and immediately upon landing I received a security update. In light of the events in Israel, I decided to cut short the diplomatic visit to India and return to Israel after my meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will take place today," the Israeli Foreign Minister said in a tweet on Tuesday.





Cohen's visit came after Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat travelled to India this year in April with a large business delegation on a four-day official visit aiming to strengthen bilateral ties in common areas of interest, automotive technologies, and fintech.







