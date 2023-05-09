



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the situation is being closely tracked after a tragic Texas shooting incident which killed eight people, including an Indian national.





The EAM said that he is taking regular updates from India's envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and that the consulate is providing the necessary assistance to the bereaved.





A 27-seven-year-old woman belonging to Telangana's Ranga Reddy was among the eight people killed in a shooting at Allen Mall in Texas, US on May 6, an official said.





The deceased was identified as Aishwarya Thatikonda, who was the daughter of Ranga Reddy's district judge. Aishwarya Thatikonda was shot dead along with seven others in a mass shooting in Texas. A few years back, Aishwarya Thatikonda moved to the US and was working as a project manager.





"Two other Indian nationals have been injured in the tragic shooting incident. We are in constant touch with the local & hospital authorities, relatives of the injured and community leaders. Consulate officials are in Dallas to render all possible assistance," the Consulate General in Houston tweeted.





Aishwarya Thatikonda of McKinney was shopping with a friend at the Allen Premium Outlets in the northern suburbs of Dallas when a gunman opened fire, The New York Post reported citing local reports.





The suspect in a mall shooting in Allen, Texas, that left eight people dead and injured seven others on Saturday (local time), has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, CNN reported citing a senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.





The gunman was killed by an Allen Police Department officer who was present in the mall on an unrelated call, according to police. Investigators believe that the gunman was acting alone.







