Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) carried out the first integrated test on an intermediate configuration of its 2000 kN Semi-Cryogenic engine at the newly commissioned Semi-Cryogenic Integrated Engine & Stage Test facility at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri. The test was carried out on May 10.





According to the space agency, the intermediate configuration, designated as Power Head Test Article (PHTA), comprises all the engine systems, except the thrust chamber. The test is the first in a series of tests planned to validate the design of the propellant feed system, including the low-pressure and high-pressure turbo-pumps, the gas generator, and control components.





The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO has undertaken the design & development of a semicryogenic engine with 2000 kN thrust with Indian industry participation, and will power the booster stages of future launch vehicles, and works on Liquid Oxygen (LOX) Kerosene propellant combination.





The test on May 10 was a major milestone before integrating the complete engine, and its qualification. The test demonstrated the complex chill down operation, spanning about 15 hours, that was conducted successfully, meeting all the required conditions for engine start.





After the chill down of the LOX circuit, the feed circuit of kerosene was filled, and LOX was admitted into the gas generator by opening the injection valve.





According to ISRO, successful performance of the test article helps derive the sequence of operations for further tests.





The newly established test facility at IPRC, Mahendragiri, with a state-of-art PLC-based control system and data acquisition system, is capable of testing semi-cryogenic engines up to 2600 kN thrust, and will support the subsequent testing and qualification of the fully integrated semicryogenic engine and stage.





According to ISRO, this test has demonstrated the successful performance of the test facility, and power head test article in the first attempt.







