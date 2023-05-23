



Following Taliban's return to power in Kabul in 2021, there has been an uptick in Afghanistan-China ties





Afghan Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has praised China's 'realistic position' on Afghanistan following a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu in Kabul on Monday.





"China stands with Afghanistan and believes that the development of nations is only possible in a free and independent environment and Afghans are now currently on that path," Wang maintained during the talks, according to a statement released by Kabul on Tuesday.





The Chinese diplomat also noted that Beijing doesn't believe in using sanctions, pressure tactics, and either direct or indirect interference against other nations.





Responding to the Chinese envoy's remarks, Haqqani said that the element of justice in international interaction was extremely important and if the field could not be governed by rules, a real atmosphere of trust was not possible.





Haqqani underlined that treating others with an "evil" mind and employing malicious intent to achieve one's goals in international relations were part of "sick" politics.





"We believe in good relations. The policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is that of interaction and understanding. We have good intentions and we expect the same from others," Haqqani elaborated.





Amid Western Blockade, China Boosts Influence In Afghanistan





Haqqani's praise for China comes at a time when Beijing has emerged as one of the largest investors in Afghanistan.





The Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce recently revealed that Chinese investments in the war-torn country have surged past the $2 billion mark.





Besides, China has evinced interest in investing in Afghanistan's energy sector, including oil and gas fields, as per the nation's Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP).





Notably, all this came after Afghanistan's relations with China witnessed a huge surge after the Taliban* ousted the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government from power in August 2021.







