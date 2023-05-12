



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached properties of three persons, accused in two cases, linked to militant organisations Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish- e-Mohammed (JeM).





The properties include land and shops in the frontier district of Kupwara in northern Kashmir and Shopian and Pulwama districts of southern Kashmir.





NIA officials said the agency has intensified its crackdown in Kashmir by attaching the properties of the accused associated with militant organisations and stepping up its vigil against these organisations, their affiliates, agents and over ground workers. In one case, the NIA attached immovable properties of the two accused, Doulat Ali Mugal and Ishaq Pala, in Herman Shopian area of southern Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Pala is currently lodged in Central Jail Agra and was allegedly a militant of Hizbul Mujahideen and Al Badr.





Mugal is allegedly an over ground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen and is currently out on bail. The duo were charge-sheeted by the NIA in February 2019 and charges were framed by the NIA special court Jammu in August 2019.







