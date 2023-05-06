



SRINAGAR: An unidentified militant was killed in a gunfight at Karhama Kunzer area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district during the wee hours on Saturday.





Quoting an official, KNO reported that the gunfight broke out in the Kunzer area after counter-insurgent forces launched a cordon and search operation.





“As forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering an encounter,” he said.





In the ensuing operation, one militant whose identity is being ascertained was killed, the official added.





The search operation was going on when this report was filed.





This is the fourth gunfight in J&K in the past 96 hours.







