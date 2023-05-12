



On May 10th, the official YouTube account of the Pakistan Navy announced that the delivery ceremony of advanced Pakistan Navy frigates was held at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai, China. Two newly-built Type 054 A/P frigates, “Tippu Sultan” and “Shah Jahan,” have officially joined the Pakistan Navy and are now in service.





Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, attended the ceremony as the chief guest and handed over the traditional command orders to the commanders of the Pakistan Navy vessels.





Admiral Niazi emphasized in his speech that commissioning the “Tippu Sultan” and “Shah Jahan” frigates marks the beginning of a new chapter in the friendship between Pakistan and China. This friendship has matured and is firmly built on trust, respect, and mutual support, which is evident in the defence cooperation between the two nations.





Admiral Niazi further stated that with the active support of China, the Pakistan Navy had taken substantial measures to strengthen its naval force structure and continuously enhance its operational capabilities. Completing the Type 054 A/P project is an important milestone in strengthening the ability to counter maritime threats and contribute to peace and stability in the region.





Lastly, Admiral Niazi expressed gratitude and praise for the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in developing the naval vessels, acknowledging the timely completion of the project despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.





The official account of the Pakistan Navy also mentioned that Pakistan and China signed a contract for four multi-purpose frigates (Type 054 A/P) in 2018. The first two ships, “Tughril” and “Taimur,” joined the Pakistan Navy fleet in 2022.





These advanced naval vessels developed for the Pakistan Navy rely on modern stealth designs and possess the capability to execute multiple naval combat missions to counter maritime threats simultaneously. These 4,000-ton frigates are technologically advanced platforms with strong capabilities in ship-to-ship, land attack, ship-to-air, underwater firepower, and extensive battlefield information gathering capabilities. These vessels will protect Pakistan’s maritime communication lines and provide means of deterrence and threat prevention.





The ceremony also invited high-ranking civilian and military officials, including the Pakistani Ambassador to China and officials from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard.





The Type 54 A/P frigate is the largest and most advanced surface combat vessel China has ever exported. The F-22P frigates with Z-9 helicopters, the survey vessel PNS Behr Masah, Azmat-class fast attack craft (missile) and Hangor-class submarines are among the other significant naval projects and ongoing collaborations between the two nations.







