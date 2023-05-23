



Sydney: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O' Farrell, shared a video highlighting the recent engagements of PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese.





He tweeted, "Prime Minister @AlboMP & Prime Minister @narendramodi have met regularly over the last year. Their engagement underlines the enthusiasm and commitment to Australia-India ties."





PM Narendra Modi has reached Sydney to attend a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart.





At their bilateral meeting, the leaders will discuss trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation, said the official statement released by the Australian government.





PM Modi will also meet Australian business leaders to drive Australia's growing trade and investment relationship with India and take forward opportunities from the Australia-India CEO Forum held in Mumbai in March," according to the statement."





During the visit, the Prime Ministers will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, a core part of our multicultural community," the statement added.





Meanwhile, Australian PM Albanese said he looks forward to visiting India in September in New Delhi for the G20 Leaders' Summit, the world's premier forum for economic cooperation.





PM Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Papua New Guinea, hosted the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) jointly with his counterpart James Marape today.





Earlier, he visited Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. The Quad Summit was also held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.







