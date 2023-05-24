Image of the Indian Navy’s fifth Kalvari-class or Project 75 submarine, INS Vagsheer (Yard 11880)





The sea trials of the sixth submarine of the Kalvari-class have commenced, marking a milestone towards its induction into the Indian Navy’s capabilities.





This development will bolster India’s maritime capabilities, safeguard its interests in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), and strengthen its defence industrial base.





Defence Analyst Kandlikar Venkatesh from GlobalData, a renowned data and analytics company, expressed his views on the subject, emphasizing the significance of this milestone.





“With an expected commissioning in early 2024, this last class submarine will significantly bolster the Indian Navy’s maritime capabilities, safeguard its maritime interests, and strengthen its position in the IOR.





The successful completion of Project 75, under which the Indian Navy is building six diesel-electric submarines, demonstrates India’s growing self-reliance in defence production, promoting the development of the defence manufacturing sector and strengthening the country’s defence industrial base.”





The fourth, fifth, and sixth Kalvari-class attack submarines for the Indian Navy have been launched or are undertaking sea trials within the last four years, which bodes well for India’s indigenous naval industry. All the Project 75 submarines are being built indigenously based on the Naval Group’s Scorpene-class design.





In other naval developments, the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, lauded the successful berthing of INS Vikrant, the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, at the newly constructed Aircraft Carrier pier in Karwar.





Responding to a tweet by the Indian Navy, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation, stating, “Remarkable!” This achievement represents a significant milestone in India’s naval capabilities, further strengthening its maritime defence capabilities.





Defence Analyst Kandlikar Venkatesh from GlobalData continued: “According to GlobalData, India is projected to spend $24.9bn on submarines over the next ten years to enhance its maritime capabilities.





The involvement of Indian shipbuilders in these upcoming submarine projects enhances their capabilities and positions them as key players in the global submarine construction industry.”





India’s strides in the defence sector, particularly in indigenous production and maritime capabilities, highlight its commitment to self-reliance and determination to become a key player in the global defence landscape.





As the country continues to invest in its naval forces and foster collaborations, it is expected to enhance its position as a significant regional maritime power.







