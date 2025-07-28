



In a significant security breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police, in collaboration with central agencies, have dismantled a major Pakistan-backed trans-border arms and drug smuggling network linked to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).





Five individuals—Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, Gora Singh, Jaspreet Singh alias Motu, Sunny Singh alias Ganna, and Shenshan alias Shalu—were arrested near Kaler village with a large consignment of sophisticated weapons and ammunition intended for criminal and terrorist use.





The seized arsenal included one AK Saiga 308 assault rifle with two magazines, two Glock 9mm pistols with four magazines, 90 live rounds of AK rifle ammunition, 10 live 9mm cartridges, ₹7.5 lakh in drug money, a car, and three mobile phones.





The consignment was reportedly sent by an individual named Rana, who is believed to have direct links with the ISI and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist elements.





The weapons were intended for delivery to Nav Pandori, a close associate of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, underscoring a wider nexus between terror outfits and criminal gangs in Punjab. According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and SSP Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh, the arrested accused had already delivered several consignments to Nav Pandori under directions from Pakistan-based ISI handlers. The interception occurred after a specific tip-off, and the accused were caught during a vehicle stop at a special checkpoint near a newly constructed bridge in Kaler village.





Additional information revealed that one of the arrested, Sarabjeet Joban, emerged as a kingpin in a related drug smuggling network. Amritsar Police also arrested four major drug smugglers and recovered 6.106 kg of heroin in a separate operation shortly before this arms seizure. Joban was identified as instrumental in coordinating the drop-offs of heroin consignments on the Indian side by selecting various locations.





This operation highlights the multifaceted threat of terrorism intertwined with organized crime and drug trafficking in Punjab, facilitated and supported by Pakistan's ISI through cross-border smuggling routes. The police continue to investigate the full extent of the network, including financial linkages and possible properties acquired through illicit means. Cases have been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act to pursue stringent legal action.





These arrests mark a crucial step in Punjab police's intensified efforts to neutralize ISI-backed terror and smuggling syndicates operating through sophisticated networks, involving arms trafficking, narcotics, and gang-related terror activities in the region.





Based On ANI Report







