



London: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday interacted with Presidents of Israel, Brazil and Italy during King Charles-III's reception at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom.





Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar met Israel President Isaac Herzog, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Italian President Sergio Mattarella in UK ahead of the coronation of King Charles-III which is scheduled to take place today.





Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh also met with King Charles-III during the reception at Buckingham Palace. Taking to the official Twitter handle, the Vice President of India stated, "Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar with King Charles-III during the reception at Buckingham Palace."





Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar arrived in London on Friday to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles-III. The coronation of King Charles-III is scheduled to take place on May 6, eight months after he ascended to the throne.





On Friday, Dhankhar interacted with leaders of various nations during a Commonwealth reception hosted by King Charles-III at Marlborough House in London.





In the pictures shared on the Vice President of India's official Twitter handle, Dhankhar can be seen meeting with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and other world leaders.





Dhankhar met with King Charles-III during the Commonwealth reception. Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "VP Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPIndia met with H.M. King Charles III and conveyed greetings on the occasion of his Coronation.VP reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the India Britain Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."





Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet stated, "VP Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPIndia joined leaders of the Commonwealth countries at a special event hosted by H.M. King Charles-III at the Marlborough House, London. Exchanged views with Commonwealth leaders on making the institution of the Commonwealth stronger and more focused."





The Service at the coronation ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The event will mark almost seven decades since the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth-II in 1953.





King Charles-III and Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as 'The King's Procession', Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.





After the Service, King Charles-III and Camilla will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as 'The Coronation Procession'. Other members of the royal family will join King Charles-III and Camilla in this procession.





The King and the Queen Consort accompanied by the members of the royal family will appear on the balcony to conclude the day's ceremonial events.





Recently, the UK extended an invitation recently to the international community, including India to attend the coronation ceremony.





On May 2, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss preparations for the coronation ceremony of King Charles-III at Westminster Abbey.





"Honour to call on the Vice President before he attends the Coronation - a momentous occasion and an opportunity to further deepen UK-India ties," the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted.







