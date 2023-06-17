



SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have solved the murder of a labourer by arresting five Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorists who were allegedly involved in the killing.





Deepak Kumar alias Deepu, a circus performer and a resident of Udhampur was shot dead by terrorists on May 29 in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Announcing the arrest of five accused, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) south Kashmir Rayees Mohammad Bhat said on May 29 evening, unknown gunmen on a scooty rode up to the amusement park near Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag and fired upon the labourer Deepak injuring him grievously. He was later shifted to GMC Anantnag where doctors declared him dead.





DIG said a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigations were into motion during which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on May 30. The investigations were held with the help of all possible technical, human and scientific evidence collected to nab the involved culprits. He said two persons identified as Sehran Bashir Nadaf of Shirpora Deva Colony and Ubaid Nazir Laigroo of Shirpora New Colony were reported missing. The disappearance of these two persons situated in close proximity to the incident spot was also considered by the investigation team. He said the technical and human data was analysed which led to reconstructing the sequence of events.





“Meanwhile police on June 6, at about 10.30 hours apprehended two suspect persons during checking at Semthan-Tulkhan Crossing. Their disclosure led to a major breakthrough in the case and the accused persons involved in the commission of the crime were identified,” the DIG said and added their disclosure coupled with the scientific and technical data analysis led to the recoveries of arms ammunition and the vehicle used in the commission of act”. He said incriminating materials were recovered and seized in presence of the Executive Magistrate and two main accused persons associated with JeM/KFF outfit, who were involved in the commission of crime, were also arrested. Further investigation of the case established the identities of more accused persons who had provided logistic support and had hatched a criminal conspiracy with the co-accused, he said. “Subsequently three more accused were arrested by the police involved in this crime,” he added.





“It is pertinent to mention here that the accused persons were in contact with a JeM/KFF handler namely Khalid Kamran and the incident was carried out on his orders”, he said. With the arrests and the recoveries made from them, he said, Police solved the murder case as well as succeeded in averting major attacks which these accused had been “tasked to carry out by their handler across the border.” Further investigations are underway and more revelations are expected, he said.





The accused have been identified as Sehran Bashir Nadaf , Ubaid Nazir Laigroo , Umer Amin Thoker of Waghama, Huzaif Shabir Bhat of Wachi Shopian and Nasir Farooq Shah of Wanteng Mohalla Bijbehara.





One AK-47 rifle with Magazine and 40 Rounds besides two pistols and two magazines, seven rounds, as many empty cartridges, three hand grenades, seven mobile phones and the Scooty were also recovered, he said.







