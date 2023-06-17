



Washington D.C.: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, the Indian Tricolour was seen waving outside the White House, Washington D.C. on Friday.





Talking about the Indian flag waving outside the White House, an Indian national residing in New Jersey, Jesal Nar, said, "It's really honour and pride to see the tricolour. I go across the United States for my work purpose carrying a tricolour."





"But seeing the tricolour in front of the White House waving freely and benching marks the coming of our honourable prime minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC for the new generation, engines and everything. So it would be a great honour to see more technological advancement in India," he said.





PM Modi is all set for his first state visit to the US next week. From June 20-24, PM Modi will address the Joint Sitting of the US Congress and will also meet a number of American politicians, prominent citizens as well as noted personalities from the diaspora.





Meanwhile, on the South Lawn of the White House, the practice for the ceremonial welcome of PM Modi is underway.





PM Modi is visiting the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.





The prime minister will then travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





PM Modi will at the invitation of US Congressional Leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.





On June 23, the prime minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and State Secretary Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.







