



The precise launch date of CHandrayaan-3 will be disclosed in the coming days. The launch window is expected to open during the second week of July. ISRO has gained recognition for executing challenging missions





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is in the final stages of preparation for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.





This ambitious mission follows the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which crash-landed on the Moon's surface four years ago.





Currently, the integration of Chandrayaan-3 with the GSLV MK-III rocket is underway, but the Indian space agency has yet to announce the final launch date for this momentous mission.





However, based on orbital dynamics, the launch window is expected to open during the second week of July. ISRO chief S Somnath has expressed his intention to stick to this timeline for the mission's lift-off between July 12 and July 19. The precise launch date will be disclosed in the coming days.





Once the mission reaches the Moon and successfully lands on its surface, the question arises: how long will it endure in the challenging, airless environment of our celestial neighbour?





The Chandrayaan-3 mission, sharing a similar design and mission profile with its predecessor, is projected to have the same operational lifespan upon arrival on the Moon's surface.





According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover have been engineered to function for a single lunar daylight period, which roughly translates to about 14 Earth days.





Chandrayaan-2 had a comparable mission duration before it encountered a mishap on the far side of the Moon. While Chandrayaan-3 is designed for a 14-day duration, it is possible that the mission could surpass this timeframe.





Long-Lasting Missions









ISRO has gained recognition for executing challenging missions with extended operational lifespans, high reliability, and significant scientific breakthroughs.





The first edition of the lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, was launched on October 22, 2008, and successfully operated for 312 days until it exhausted its fuel on August 25, 2009. This mission marked a major triumph for ISRO, elevating India's status as a leading spacefaring nation and eventually leading to the discovery of water on the Moon.





Another notable example is the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also known as Mangalyaan, which was launched on November 5, 2013. Mangalyaan achieved Martian orbit on September 24, 2014, making it the first spacecraft to accomplish such a feat on its inaugural attempt.





Although initially designed for a one-year operational lifespan, Mangalyaan remained operational for over six years, until September 24, 2020.





Similar expectations are held for Chandrayaan-3. ISRO is confident in its successful landing on the Moon's surface, building upon their track record of enduring and highly successful missions.







