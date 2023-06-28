



New Delhi: In a major step towards proving its ability to hold large-scale aerial operations, the Indian Air Force is going to hold a major multilateral exercise codenamed 'Exercise Tarang Shakti' in October-November this year in which 10-12 top air powers of the world would participate.





"The Indian Air Force would hold a multinational aerial exercise codenamed Exercise Tarang Shakti in which 10-12 top air forces of the world. The participation would be through direct participation or as an observer," government officials told ANI.





The mega exercise is planned to be held in the October-November time frame this year in the desert sector and would be the first such major event for the force.





The exercise will provide a unique learning experience for Indian pilots. Over the years, India has actively participated in similar aerial exercises, the officials said.





India has participated in many such exercises including the French Orion exercise held at the Mon De Marsan air base in France.





Shivangi Singh, the IAF's first woman pilot to fly the Rafale fighter aircraft, had also participated in the exercise. France is a likely participant in the upcoming Indian War games.





The Indian Air Force is expected to participate in the multinational aerial exercise with its Rafale and Su-30 fighter planes. The IAF had sent its Rafale aircraft for the exercise in France and Su-30s for Exercise INIOCHOS-23, a multi-national air exercise hosted by the Greece Air Force.





The Rafale is the most potent aircraft in the Indian Air Force stable while the Su-30s are the mainstay of the force, making up for almost 50 per cent of the combat aircraft fleet.





The Rafales are also going to France for taking part in their national day parade next month.







