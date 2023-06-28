



New Delhi: Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo said that India and the Philippines are working together to amplify their voices for the developing world in the global discourse, adding that Manila supports New Delhi's endeavours to enhance not only the effectiveness but also the accountability of the United Nations.





"To this day, we (India and the Philippines) are working together to amplify their voices and perspectives of the developing world in all important global discourses," he said while addressing a Lecture on 'Shared values and common outlook: The journey of Philippines-India Cooperation.





The lecture was hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA ).





Stressing the need for a responsive global order, he said, "The Philippines appreciates India's advocacy for a reformed multilateral system that promotes inclusivity, transparency and accountability. Through collaboration and constructive engagement, we help shape a more equitable and responsive global order."





He said that during the Philippine and Indian diplomacy meet, "We believe that empowering marginalized voices and more inclusive decision-making processes are key to making the United Nations not only more effective but also more accountable."





He said, "Today, the Philippines and Indians embrace the values of freedom, peace and justice. Our democratic systems provide frameworks for protecting human rights, promoting inclusive governance, and empowering our citizens. Democracy frames our endeavours to build resilient and thriving societies where diversity is celebrated as a source of strength and dynamism."





He further mentioned that the Philippines pursues an independent foreign policy in line with its Constitution, a stance shared by India.





"We promote our national interests and principles while seeking peaceful and mutually beneficial arrangements and engagements with the international community," he added.





Moreover, he further said, "The Philippines and India are staunch advocates for inclusive multilateralism that responds to the challenge of our age. As founding members of the United Nations during the era of decolonization and the Cold War, the Philippines and India have put themselves as champions of national independence, self-determination and promotion of the interests of developing countries in the United Nations and its specialized agencies."





Acknowledging the commitment of both countries to peace and security, Manalo praised the Philippines' and India's significant contributions to UN peacekeeping operations as top troop-contributing countries.





"For both the Philippines and India, peace, security, and stability are critical to enabling populations in our countries and elsewhere. We have demonstrated our commitment to the cause of peace in a tangible and profound way by being among the top troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping operations worldwide."





He said, "The Philippines appreciates India's advocacy for a reformed multilateral system that promotes inclusivity, transparency and accountability. Through collaboration and constructive engagement, we help shape a more equitable and responsive global order. And here again, Philippine and Indian diplomacy meet, where each of us believes that empowering marginalized voices and more inclusive decision-making processes are key to making the United Nations not only more effective but also more accountable."





"The 21st century beckons us to chart a course for a bilateral relationship that mirrors our highest ideals and our determination to secure the future for our nations and the next generations," he added.





Enrique A Manalo arrived in New Delhi today for a four-day visit to India.





Manalo received an invitation from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to co-chair the 5th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) in New Delhi.





The visit will provide an opportunity to comprehensively review bilateral relations between India and the Philippines and explore ways to further deepen and strengthen them.







