



Indian Naval Ship Tarkash made a port call to Muscat, Oman from 19 to 22 Jun 2023. During the visit, the ship undertook myraid activities in support of GoI initiative ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga‘ as part of 9th International Yoga Day 2023, in coordination with EoI, Muscat, Oman.





On 21st June, Commanding Officer along with ship’s crew participated in Oman Yoga Yatra held at Indian School Muscat organised by EoI. The Ambassador of India to Oman felicitated Commanding Officer, INS Tarkash prior commencement of Yoga, amidst some 2000 participants present at the venue.





During the port call, the ship’s crew interacted with the Sultan of Oman’s Armed Forces, wherein an organised visit was conducted to Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum and Maritime Security Centre, Muscat, Oman.





Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman share close bonds of friendship and the same was evident during all interactions.







