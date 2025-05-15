



Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad has openly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a transparent explanation for the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Lad’s remarks come amid widespread political debate following intense military escalation and subsequent truce between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





"Tell us clearly, reason for ceasefire" asked Lad.



Lad questioned the rationale behind the ceasefire, insisting that the Prime Minister owes the nation a clear and direct explanation for the decision. He specifically referenced the militant attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, and triggered India’s military response, codenamed Operation Sindoor. According to Lad, the public deserves to know what actions have been taken against those responsible for the Pahalgam attack and the precise reasons for halting military operations.





The minister also raised concerns over statements made by US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire using trade leverage and diplomatic intervention. Trump’s remarks, made during his visit to Saudi Arabia, suggested that US mediation was central to the ceasefire, and he publicly thanked both Indian and Pakistani leaders for their cooperation. Trump further implied that his administration’s efforts had averted a potential nuclear conflict, emphasising the use of trade negotiations as a tool for peace.





Lad criticised PM Modi for not addressing these claims directly, particularly Trump’s assertion that the US played a decisive role in the ceasefire. He also questioned Modi’s silence on other sensitive matters, such as the alleged presence of an American airbase in Pakistan and the broader issue of cross-border terrorism. Lad argued that the Prime Minister should have addressed the nation or the media after returning from his Saudi Arabia visit, rather than proceeding to an election rally in Bihar without offering any public clarification.





Highlighting the demand for accountability, Lad pointed out that previous Indian prime ministers, including Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had faced similar crises but managed to communicate effectively with the public and parliament. He echoed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s call for a special parliamentary session to discuss the ceasefire, emphasising the need for the Prime Minister to answer questions in a transparent forum.





Lad clarified that his criticism was not directed at the armed forces, whose efforts he praised, but at the lack of clear communication from the country’s political leadership. He reiterated that the Congress party is seeking answers, not assigning blame, and that the government’s handling of the situation has left many unresolved questions regarding national security and diplomatic strategy.





Santosh Lad’s criticism centres on the demand for transparency from Prime Minister Modi regarding the reasons and process behind the India-Pakistan ceasefire. He has called for the Prime Minister to address the nation, clarify the role of foreign mediation, and provide a detailed account of the government’s response to the Pahalgam attack and subsequent developments.





Based On ANI Report







