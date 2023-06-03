SSLV, PSLV, GSLV MK-II and GSLV MK-III





SHAR: ISRO with four rockets of different capabilities to launch any kind of satellite. Four rockets were used for four launches in four months this year, all of which were successful. These superior rockets will give ISRO great brand value in commercial launches. Team excellence in handling complex situations is demonstrated along with technical excellence.





India regularly used two types of rockets earlier. PSLV for satellites up to 2000 kg and GSLV for up to 4000 kg. Now they are accompanied by SSLV for launching small satellites and LVM3 for heavy payloads. This diversity of ISRO is present when other space agencies of the world use the same type of rocket for all launches. China uses Long March, America uses Falcon, European Union uses Ariane and Russia uses Soyuz rockets.





Earth observation satellite EOS-07 was launched using the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). America's Janus 1 and 'Azadi SAT-2' built by a team of 750 girl students of the country as part of 'Space Kids India' were also put into orbit by the same. Small satellites ranging from 10 to 500 kg can be placed in 450 km Earth orbit. With 34 meters length, the rocket is 10 meters shorter than PSLV. The circumference is two meters.





36 satellites of British internet company 'OneWeb' was launched using LVM3. India's most powerful satellite launch vehicle. A modified version of the earlier GSLV MK-III rocket. Satellites weighing up to 10 tons can be placed in low-Earth orbit using LVM3. Gaganyaan, the manned space mission, will be launched on this rocket.





Two of Singapore's satellites were launched using PSLV. India's most reliable rocket, launching satellites up to 2000kg. More than fifty launches so far. It proved its strength by launching 104 satellites at once.





India's second-generation navigation satellite NVS-01 was launched by the GSLV MK-2. Satellites up to 3,000 kg can be launched.







