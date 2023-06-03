



Taipei City: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in Odisha's train accident.





Taking to her Twitter handle, Tsai Ing-wen stated, "Praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need."





Coromandel Express, which was on its way to Chennai rammed the derailed coaches of the other train, which was going from Yeswanthpur to Howrah.





The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.





USA Offers Condolences



