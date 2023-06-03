World Leaders Offer Condolences To Families of Victims of Horrific Train Accident In Odisha
Taipei City: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in Odisha's train accident.
Taking to her Twitter handle, Tsai Ing-wen stated, "Praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need."
Coromandel Express, which was on its way to Chennai rammed the derailed coaches of the other train, which was going from Yeswanthpur to Howrah.
The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.
USA Offers Condolences
The US Department of State's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) condoled the loss of lives in the horrific train derailment incident in Odisha on Friday.
According to state officials, the derailment of passenger coaches has, so far, claimed the lives of more than 200 passengers and left more than 900 injured.
After the derailment was reported widely in the global media, the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted, "Deeply saddened by a tragic train crash in eastern India with reports of many injured or dead. Our deepest sympathies to all those facing the loss of their loved ones."
Other Nations
Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid and Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong expressed grief over the horrific train tragedy in Odisha on Friday.
According to official sources, over 50 passengers are feared dead in the derailment incident involving two passenger trains and a goods carriage, and nearly 600 passengers have sustained injuries.
Foreign Ministers of Australia and Sri Lanka on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in the Odisha triple train mishap in Balasore that claimed 238 people and injured over 900.
Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said that her thoughts are with the people who have been injured and with the emergency personnel who are working to assist them.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha. He offered condolences to PM Narendra Modi, the government and the families of the deceased.
