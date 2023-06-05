Wide and spreading cracks can be clearly seen on the the deck of China's Fujian aircraft carrier





Recent online rumours says, one of China's two home-built aircraft carriers allegedly has cracks on its deck. Satellite images of the Fujian aircraft carrier (Type 003) confirms (pics below) the rumour.





Earlier, even Shandong carrier was reported to have had such awning gaps on its decks and port and starboard sides of the vessel.











