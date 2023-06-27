



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan army said on Monday it had taken action against several officers, including sacking three officers one of whom was a lieutenant-general, as part of the military’s “self-accountability process” regarding the events of May 9 when military installations were targeted by protesters following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in an alleged graft case.





Addressing a press conference on the “facts” of May 9, the military’s spokesperson Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif, claimedthe army had completed its process of “self-accountability”, saying that two comprehensive inquiries— ledby major-generals — wereconducted into the violent events at army garrisons on May 9.





“After a deliberate accountability process, keeping the requests of in-court of inquiries in view, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against those who failed to keep the security and honour of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House (corps commander’s residence in Lahore)and General Headquarters(in Rawalpindi)intact,” Sharif, the director-general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s media arm, said.





“Three officers, including a lieutenant-general, have been removed from their jobs. Strict disciplinary proceedings against officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, have been completed,”the DG ISPR said.





As of now, Sharif said, a granddaughter of a retired four-star general, son-in-law of a retired four-star star general, wife of a retired three-star general, and wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star general are facing this process of accountability due to irrefutable evidence.





Maj Gen Sharif said the families of “martyrs” and all ranks of the armyhave serious concernsover the May 9 incidents and the desecration of monumentsof martyrsin many parts of the country during the riots.





“The May 9 incidents have proved that what the enemy of Pakistan couldn't doin 76yearswas done by these miscreants,” he added.





Talking about trial under the Army Actof those suspected of involvement in the May 9 violence, Sharif said standing military courts were functioning in which “the trial of 102 miscreants is underway and this process will continue”.





He added that the suspects being tried in military courts had complete legal rights, including the right of appeal in high courts and the Supreme Court.





The SC, however, has been currently hearing a case filed by several petitioners, including Imran Khan, against the trial of civilians in military courts.





Imran Khan, whose arrest had sparked countrywide protests, has condemned attacks on military installations and desecration of the army’s monuments but described it a ploy by his opponents to break his party and disqualify him from electoral politics. He claimed hundreds of his “innocent” supporters, including women and students, were “illegally” behind bars. “This job has been done by enemies of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for political gains,” Imran repeatedly said during a live addresses on social media as he has been off Pakistani TV stations since last month. Dozens of senior PTI politicians have publicly announced their separation from Imran and his party. Some deserters have formed a new political party — Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party — with the full backing of the country’s powerful military establishment.







