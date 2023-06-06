



New Delhi: The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday issued 215 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Jee to be held in Pakistan from June 8-17, 2023.





The issuance of visas is in line with the Government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.





Every year, a large number of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions.





On the occasion, Charge d'Affaires Salman Sharif, wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey.





During their stay in Pakistan, the pilgrims will visit a number of holy sites including Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.





Earlier in April around 2, 856 Sikh pilgrims had gone to Pakistan to celebrate Vaishakhi.







