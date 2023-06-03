



Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha. He offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu over the train accident in Odisha.





Putin wished speedy recovery to those injured in the train accident that claimed the lives of 261 people. "Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in the Indian state of Odisha," according to the statement released by Kremlin.





"We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident, and wish a speedy recovery for those injured," the statement said.





Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov offered condolences to the families of the train accident victims in Odisha. Alipov tweeted, "Deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment in Odisha. Speedy recovery to the injured."





The number of casualties in the three-way train accident on Friday involving the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district has risen to 261.





17 coaches of the two trains derailed and were severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening. According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Center, around 1000 people are injured.





The South Eastern Railway said, "As per the information received till now, there are 261 casualties. Injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro."





Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the rescue operation in the Odisha triple train mishap that claimed the lives of 261 people has been completed and restoration work has begun.





Vaishnaw who arrived at the incident site in Balasore said that a high-level probe has been initiated and efforts will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of the triple train accident.





"PM Narendra Modi is leaving for Odisha where he will review the situation in the wake of the train mishap," PMO tweeted. Earlier, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation in Odisha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the meeting called by the PM.











