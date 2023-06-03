



Srinagar: India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan on Friday had an extensive interactive session with industry and trade associations of Kashmir to discuss and plan strategies towards exploring business opportunities between the regions, reported Greater Kashmir.





A session regarding this was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO).





Its aim was to provide a platform to foster stronger economic ties and explore mutually beneficial trade opportunities.





Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral trade between UT of J&K and Saudi Arabia.





He acknowledged the rich cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit of Kashmir and expressed his admiration for the region's contribution towards the nation's economy, reported Greater Kashmir.





Observing the unique and niche products of J&K, he said it has a lot of potential as far as the markets of Saudi Arabia are concerned.





Responding to issues and concerns raised by the participants, he praised the efforts of JKTPO in promoting trade and investment opportunities in Kashmir.





He conveyed Embassy's commitment towards supporting such initiatives.





He assured the participants that the Indian government is continuously working hard towards creating a conducive business environment for all to flourish their businesses.







