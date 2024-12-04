



Adani Defence and Aerospace has successfully delivered its second Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone to the Indian Navy, enhancing India's maritime surveillance capabilities significantly. This delivery, which took place at Porbandar in Gujarat, follows the first drone's handover earlier this year in January.





Key Features of the Drishti-10 Drone





The Drishti-10 is a variant of Israel's Hermes-900 medium-altitude long-endurance UAV. It boasts an impressive flight endurance of 36 hours. The drone can carry a payload of up to 450 kg.





It holds NATO's STANAG 4671 certification, allowing it to operate in all weather conditions and both segregated and unsegregated airspace.





The Drishti-10 is designed as an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform with advanced features:





t supports fully autonomous functions and SATCOM-based operations.





The drone provides over-the-horizon persistent multi-payload capabilities, making it a force multiplier for the Indian Navy.





Its deployment enhances the Navy's ability to monitor vast maritime territories and mitigate piracy risks effectively.





This delivery marks a pivotal advancement in India's indigenous defence capabilities. The integration of such advanced technology into naval operations represents a significant step toward self-reliance in defence innovation. The successful operation of the Drishti-10 under challenging conditions, including high altitudes and harsh terrains, underscores India's growing expertise in unmanned aerial systems.





The Indian Army has also received a Drishti-10 drone earlier this year, demonstrating the versatility and strategic value of this platform across different branches of the military.







