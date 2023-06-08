



Four children are among the six injured and the suspect, a Syrian refugee, has been arrested





Paris: Several people, including children injured in a knife attack in Annecy city of France on Thursday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet.





Gerald Darmanin further said that the police has detained the attacker. He tweeted, "Several people including children were injured by an armed man with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police."





Earlier in January, several people were injured in a knife attack at the Paris Gare du Nord train station, CNN reported. Police opened fire on a 'dangerous person', who injured travellers at one of Paris' central railway station, French rail operator Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais (SNCF) tweeted.





Police confirmed that several people were wounded in the attack. Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin confirmed the attack, saying that the suspect was 'neutralised' by the police, reported DW News."





Emergency services intervened and the attacker was shot dead, the SNCF tweeted, adding that while a security perimeter has been established but the station continues to operate normally. The attack took place at the Gare du Nord station, a busy hub for commuters.







