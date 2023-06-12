

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan (Retired), PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, visited city-based Economic Explosives Ltd. (EEL), a subsidiary of Solar Group of Industries, on Saturday. On the occasion, the CDS was shown test firing of the smallest rocket motor, a state-of-the-art product, under development at the EEL. The rocket motor would equip the 'Counter Drone System' with hard kill and soft kill capabilities. The CDS was taken to the EEL's test range for the demonstration of firing of indigenously developed 30 mm ammunition, being supplied to the Indian Navy.

The CDS witnessed the lethality test of the warhead of recently-developed Loitering Munition System. It is pertinent to mention that EEL is the first Indian company to be awarded an order from Indian Army to supply indigenously designed and developed Loitering Munition System, Nagastra-1. During the visit, the CDS had an overview of the world class state-of-the-art facilities, related to manufacturing, performance testing, environmental testing, shelf-life assessment, and integration of various munitions. He lauded the role and contributions of the EEL towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the field of ammunition and defence systems.



While interacting with the scientists and engineers of the EEL, the CDS appreciated their commitment and dedication. He stressed on the need for the private industry to keep pace with the rapid advancements in defence technologies, particularly on developing force multipliers for the defence forces to counter threats from adversaries. The entire Solar Group fraternity was highly motivated by the visit of Gen Anil Chauhan. Earlier, the CDS was received by Chairman of Solar Group Satyanarayan Nuwal. He apprised the former about the contributions of Solar Group in development, manufacturing and supply of industrial explosives, military explosives and other high energy materials.





Since its entry into the defence systems in 2010, world class facilities have been established at the EEL, for development, manufacturing and testing of modern grenades, mines, air bombs and a wide range of munitions. EEL has also successfully established production and integration facilities of all variants of Pinaka rockets for supply to the Indian Army as well as for exports to friendly countries. EEL has successfully delivered 1 million state-of-the-art grenades to the Army well before the stipulated date. The CDS also paid a visit to Headquarters of Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force, at Vayusena Nagar.







